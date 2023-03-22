PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.05-$0.06 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.04. The company issued revenue guidance of $44.00 million-$46.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $44.96 million. PaySign also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

PaySign Trading Up 5.1 %

Shares of PAYS stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.70. The stock had a trading volume of 46,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,079. PaySign has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.99. The firm has a market cap of $193.33 million, a P/E ratio of 352.35 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.87.

PaySign (NASDAQ:PAYS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 million. PaySign had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 3.07%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PAYS shares. Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of PaySign from $4.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of PaySign from $3.50 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of PaySign from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

In related news, CFO Jeffery Bradford Baker sold 27,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $100,758.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 91,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,405.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in PaySign in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in PaySign by 281.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 12,086 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PaySign in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

PaySign, Inc engages in the provision of prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications. It specializes in corporate incentive products, payroll cards, general purpose re-loadable cards, and travel cards. It markets its prepaid solutions through its PaySign brand.

