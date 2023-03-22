PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Purchased by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,625,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415,139 shares during the quarter. PDD accounts for about 2.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 2.31% of PDD worth $2,334,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in PDD by 8.7% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 245,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,347,000 after purchasing an additional 19,726 shares during the last quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 3.1% during the third quarter. MY.Alpha Management HK Advisors Ltd now owns 415,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,981,000 after purchasing an additional 12,468 shares during the last quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd boosted its holdings in PDD by 1.8% during the second quarter. Franchise Capital Ltd now owns 2,020,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,891,000 after purchasing an additional 35,602 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in PDD in the third quarter valued at about $303,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in PDD by 106.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 166,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,317,000 after acquiring an additional 86,000 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PDD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of PDD from $107.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $127.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PDD from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities raised shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $92.69.

PDD stock traded down $2.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.34. 7,521,890 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,173,190. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.82 and its 200-day moving average is $78.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.27. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.01 and a 52 week high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The business had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 34.80%. PDD’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses, including Pinduoduo, a social commerce platform in China with agriculture as one of its pillars, and Temu, an e-commerce marketplace in North America. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities.

