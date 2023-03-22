Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) CEO Jon E. Bortz Purchases 11,000 Shares

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.95 per share, with a total value of $142,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,122,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,531,220.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Down 6.1 %

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust stock traded down $0.84 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.83. 4,548,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,903,454. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52-week low of $12.54 and a 52-week high of $26.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.84.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.77% and a negative net margin of 6.26%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $309.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4.12%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 58,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $855,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 280,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter.

About Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

See Also

