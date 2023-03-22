Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Shares Bought by AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc

AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) by 38.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,665 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,189 shares during the quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc owned approximately 0.18% of Penumbra worth $15,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 44.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.1% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 4.1% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 8,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Penumbra in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Penumbra in a report on Monday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Penumbra from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Penumbra from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Penumbra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $265.42.

In other Penumbra news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total transaction of $27,731.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.64, for a total value of $27,731.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 214 shares in the company, valued at $47,858.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total transaction of $168,773.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,545 shares in the company, valued at $376,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,002 shares of company stock worth $7,035,065. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PEN traded down $1.09 on Wednesday, hitting $268.98. 6,572 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,207. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 5.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $255.28 and its 200 day moving average is $217.40. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $114.86 and a fifty-two week high of $274.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,501.17 and a beta of 0.52.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.24% and a positive return on equity of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $221.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers neurovascular thrombectomy and embolization and access technologies, neurosurgical tools, Penumbra LANTERN Delivery Microcatheter, and Penumbra Occlusion Device (POD) system. The company was founded by Arani Bose and Adam Elsesser on June 21, 2004, and is headquartered in Alameda, CA.

