Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0236 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.99.
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile
Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.
