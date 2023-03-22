Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.0236 per share by the oil and gas producer on Friday, April 14th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust has increased its dividend payment by an average of 40.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of NYSE PBT opened at $23.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.41. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26 and a beta of 0.88. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $25.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,934,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 157.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 241,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,091,000 after buying an additional 147,931 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,073,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 129.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 106,894 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 60,381 shares during the period. Finally, SoftVest Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. SoftVest Advisors LLC now owns 4,148,095 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $104,532,000 after buying an additional 39,900 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust is a trust of Argent Trust Company. Its properties include Waddell Ranch and Texas Royalty. The company was founded on November 1, 1980 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

