Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.
Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.
