Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.21–$0.13 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.15 billion-$6.28 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.36 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on Petco Health and Wellness in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Petco Health and Wellness from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

Get Petco Health and Wellness alerts:

Petco Health and Wellness Trading Up 3.6 %

Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $10.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.06. Petco Health and Wellness has a fifty-two week low of $8.72 and a fifty-two week high of $22.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Petco Health and Wellness

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Petco Health and Wellness by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares in the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 13,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 84,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petco Health and Wellness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petco Health and Wellness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.