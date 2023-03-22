PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) CEO Michael C. Willoughby Purchases 50,000 Shares

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW – Get Rating) CEO Michael C. Willoughby acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.22 per share, with a total value of $211,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 623,014 shares in the company, valued at $2,629,119.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

PFSweb Stock Performance

PFSW traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.67. 59,269 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,118. The company has a market cap of $106.90 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.58. PFSweb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.81 and a 12-month high of $13.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.17.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PFSweb in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About PFSweb

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 533.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,817 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PFSweb by 628.8% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,288 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PFSweb during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

PFSweb, Inc engages in the provision of global commerce solutions. It operates through the LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations segments. The LiveArea Professional Services segment supports, develops, and improves the digital shopping experience, including eCommerce strategy and consulting, omni-channel experience design, digital marketing, data strategy, and technology services.

Featured Stories

