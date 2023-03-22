Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. Declares Dividend of $0.08 (OTCMKTS:PBSV)

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 22nd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 28th.

Pharma-Bio Serv Trading Up 1.8 %

PBSV opened at $0.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85. The company has a market cap of $22.70 million, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.32. Pharma-Bio Serv has a 12 month low of $0.58 and a 12 month high of $1.20.

Pharma-Bio Serv (OTCMKTS:PBSV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. Pharma-Bio Serv had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pharma-Bio Serv will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Pharma-Bio Serv

Pharma-Bio Serv, Inc engages in the provision of technical compliance consulting service and microbiological and chemical laboratory testing services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, medical device and biotechnology industries. It operates through the following business segments: Puerto Rico Technical Compliance Consulting; United States Technical Compliance Consulting; and Europe Technical Compliance Consulting.

