Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Trading Down 4.5%

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) shares fell 4.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $34.09 and last traded at $34.22. 175,132 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 381,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.83.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PHR. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Phreesia from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Phreesia from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phreesia currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.07.

The company has a current ratio of 3.94, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average is $30.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Michael J. Davidoff sold 28,555 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,030,835.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 108,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,925,838.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 4,765 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $190,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 45,347 shares of company stock worth $1,694,845 in the last ninety days. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Phreesia by 154.6% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 85.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 610.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 3,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Phreesia by 266.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc is a healthcare software company, which engages in the provision of patient check-in solutions for medical practices. The firm offers appointments, clinical support, integration, registration, patient activation, analytics and reports, revenue cycle, patient surveys, and privacy and security products.

