Pinnacle West Capital (PNW) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE: PNW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/21/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $71.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/16/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital was upgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $80.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

3/2/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Mizuho from $76.00 to $74.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $76.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/23/2023 – Pinnacle West Capital had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $75.00 to $79.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of PNW opened at $77.40 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.19 and its 200 day moving average is $73.24. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $59.03 and a fifty-two week high of $80.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Get Pinnacle West Capital Co alerts:

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.03). Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNW. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 8.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 23.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 30,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 5.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 31,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 494,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $38,620,000 after purchasing an additional 31,526 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 7.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 135,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 9,777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.