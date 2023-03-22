Pirate Chain 24-Hour Volume Hits $105,951.27 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 22nd. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00001334 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $73.58 million and approximately $105,951.27 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.73 or 0.00126552 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00059315 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.37 or 0.00036731 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000861 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 56.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001879 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 51.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000300 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

