Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.59

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1384627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.

Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC

About Planet Labs PBC

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Planet Labs PBC by 190.2% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 44,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 29,022 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Summit Rock Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $559,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $95,000. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 77,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 18,258 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.05% of the company’s stock.

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

