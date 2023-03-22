Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.59

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.59 and last traded at $3.59, with a volume of 1384627 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.87.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Planet Labs PBC in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
Planet Labs PBC Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.04.
Institutional Trading of Planet Labs PBC
About Planet Labs PBC
Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.
