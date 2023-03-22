Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) versus Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT) Head to Head Analysis

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Rating) and Atour Lifestyle (NASDAQ:ATAT – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playa Hotels & Resorts 6.62% 11.99% 3.95% Atour Lifestyle N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Playa Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playa Hotels & Resorts $856.26 million 1.65 $56.71 million $0.34 26.38 Atour Lifestyle $320.63 million 9.43 $21.66 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Playa Hotels & Resorts has higher revenue and earnings than Atour Lifestyle.

82.3% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by institutional investors. 6.5% of Playa Hotels & Resorts shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Playa Hotels & Resorts and Atour Lifestyle, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playa Hotels & Resorts 0 0 4 0 3.00 Atour Lifestyle 0 0 2 0 3.00

Playa Hotels & Resorts presently has a consensus price target of $12.25, indicating a potential upside of 36.57%. Atour Lifestyle has a consensus price target of $25.15, indicating a potential upside of 8.45%. Given Playa Hotels & Resorts’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playa Hotels & Resorts is more favorable than Atour Lifestyle.

Summary

Playa Hotels & Resorts beats Atour Lifestyle on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV engages in the operation of hotels and resorts. It owns all-inclusive oceanfront resorts in Cancun, Los Cabos, Montego Bay, Puerto Vallarta, Playa del Carmen, and Cap Cana. The company was founded on March 28, 2013 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

About Atour Lifestyle

Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of hotels in China. The company operates a series of themed hotels, including music hotels, basketball hotels, and literary hotels catering to the various lifestyles across different age groups with varied interests. As of June 30, 2022, its hotel network covered 834 hotels spanning 151 cities in China, with a total of 96,969 hotel rooms, including 801 manachised hotels with a total of 91,911 manachised hotel rooms, as well as a pipeline of 343 hotels with a total of 37,795 rooms under development. The company also provides hotel management services, including day-to-day management services of the hotels for the franchisees; and sells hotel supplies and other products. Atour Lifestyle Holdings Limited was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

