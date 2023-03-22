PLC Ultima (PLCU) Trading Down 13.6% Over Last 7 Days

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, PLC Ultima has traded 13.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLC Ultima has a total market cap of $57,199.19 and approximately $455,991.87 worth of PLC Ultima was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLC Ultima coin can now be purchased for $117.75 or 0.00428865 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PLC Ultima Coin Profile

PLC Ultima’s genesis date was December 25th, 2022. PLC Ultima’s total supply is 1,111,760 coins and its circulating supply is 485 coins. PLC Ultima’s official Twitter account is @plcu_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLC Ultima’s official website is plcultima.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “PLC Ultima is an infrastructure project combining the innovation of the blockchain technology with the stability of dozens of time-tested business models.

PLC Ultima aims to bridge the gap between traditional business and the crypto world. PLCU offers innovative business solutions which enable merchants from around the world to sell their products for cryptocurrencies, interacting with a global audience of crypto enthusiasts.”

PLC Ultima Coin Trading

