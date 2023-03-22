Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $131.00

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 131 ($1.61) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.67), with a volume of 2707144 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 139 ($1.71).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 8.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.18. The firm has a market cap of £449.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6,900.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 157.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 151.04.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of GBX 2.05 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Polar Capital Global Financials Trust’s payout ratio is currently 20,000.00%.

Insider Activity at Polar Capital Global Financials Trust

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust Company Profile

In related news, insider Robert Kyprianou acquired 15,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.95) per share, with a total value of £24,950.28 ($30,640.16). Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

