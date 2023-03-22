PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Buys Shares of 3,068 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,068 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000. Tesla makes up approximately 0.4% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 224.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares in the company, valued at $12,833,447.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $482,818.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Tesla from $316.00 to $252.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Tesla from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $221.39.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $199.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.35. The stock has a market cap of $629.88 billion, a PE ratio of 54.53, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.06. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.26 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

