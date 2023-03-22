PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Purchases New Shares in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,528,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.5% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,677,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,739,000 after purchasing an additional 155,446 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,496,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,341,000 after buying an additional 208,531 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,111,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,468,000 after buying an additional 66,187 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,034,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,846,000 after acquiring an additional 78,430 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 11.1% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,928,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,869,000 after purchasing an additional 193,018 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $121.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $133.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $126.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.33.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.