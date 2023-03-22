PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Takes $233,000 Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $528,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 107.8% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Finally, E&G Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $204,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of MPC stock opened at $127.79 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $77.62 and a one year high of $136.46.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $6.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.54 by $1.11. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.29 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 41.55% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $780,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,543,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

Featured Articles

