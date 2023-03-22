PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 69,644 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,591,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.3% of PPS&V Asset Management Consultants Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR stock opened at $95.94 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $101.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

