Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Reduce” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $78.64.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut Principal Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Principal Financial Group from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 387.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,838,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,255,366 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Principal Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $78,939,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Principal Financial Group by 307.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,133,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,223,000 after purchasing an additional 855,747 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 1,992.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 762,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,956,000 after purchasing an additional 726,477 shares during the last quarter. 74.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PFG opened at $75.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 15.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Principal Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.60%.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc engages in the investment management offering business. It offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients. It operates its business through following segments: Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, U.S.

