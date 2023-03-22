Pro Reit (PRV) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Pro Reit (TSE:PRV – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, March 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.038 per share on Monday, April 17th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.
Pro Reit Stock Performance
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform under weight” rating on shares of Pro Reit in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st.
