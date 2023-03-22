Prom Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $86.41 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. Prom has a total market cap of $86.41 million and $5.29 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Prom token can now be purchased for $4.74 or 0.00017463 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 7.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00030277 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001761 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00019223 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003554 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.30 or 0.00200275 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27,105.02 or 0.99964846 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000119 BTC.

About Prom

PROM is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.14960077 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,336,352.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.