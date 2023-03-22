Prom Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.85 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be purchased for $5.02 or 0.00017654 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a market capitalization of $91.60 million and approximately $4.85 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Prom Token Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It was first traded on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official website is prom.io. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 5.14960077 USD and is down -0.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $5,336,352.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

