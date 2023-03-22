PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Shares Down 1.1%

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shares dropped 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 79 ($0.97) and last traded at GBX 79.30 ($0.97). Approximately 838,998 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 734,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 80.20 ($0.98).

PRS REIT Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £435.56 million, a P/E ratio of 377.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.23, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 87.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 88.38.

PRS REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,904.76%.

About PRS REIT

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

