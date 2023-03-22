Prudential plc (LON:PRU) Raises Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

Prudential plc (LON:PRU – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, May 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Prudential Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of PRU opened at GBX 1,075 ($13.20) on Wednesday. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 782.40 ($9.61) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,381.50 ($16.97). The stock has a market capitalization of £29.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,566.67, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,263.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,078.63.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,900 ($23.33) price target on Prudential in a research note on Monday, January 16th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Prudential from GBX 1,585 ($19.46) to GBX 1,518 ($18.64) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. UBS Group set a GBX 1,490 ($18.30) price objective on Prudential in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,750 ($21.49) price objective on Prudential in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,656.14 ($20.34).

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products. The company also provides insurance against common critical illnesses, including cancer, stroke, and heart attack; and tropical disease protection, such as dengue, malaria, and measles.

