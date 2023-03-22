PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (PPERY) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 24th

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of 0.501 per share on Thursday, April 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This is an increase from PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk’s previous dividend of $0.35.
PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Trading Up 5.0 %
PPERY stock opened at $13.74 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.74. PT Bank Mandiri has a 12 month low of $9.27 and a 12 month high of $13.96.
About PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk
Featured Stories
