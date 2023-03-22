Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:PMO)

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:PMO – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0531 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of PMO stock opened at $11.34 on Wednesday. Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust has a one year low of $9.75 and a one year high of $12.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.03.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PMO. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust in the first quarter worth $1,738,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 252,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 73,119 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 285,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,097,000 after acquiring an additional 71,870 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust during the third quarter valued at $457,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust by 20.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 243,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after acquiring an additional 42,034 shares during the period. 10.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust Company Profile

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

