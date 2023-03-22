Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Porch Group, Inc. Reduced by Oppenheimer (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Porch Group in a research report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein now expects that the company will earn ($0.39) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.29). The consensus estimate for Porch Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Porch Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.17) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.12) EPS.

PRCH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lowered shares of Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Porch Group in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.03.

Porch Group Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ PRCH opened at $1.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $130.73 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.16. Porch Group has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $8.27.

In other news, CEO Matt Ehrlichman bought 184,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.28 per share, for a total transaction of $235,639.04. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,688,709.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc bought 530,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,379,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 11,099,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,859,565.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matt Ehrlichman purchased 184,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.28 per share, with a total value of $235,639.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,694,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,688,709.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 1,596,937 shares of company stock worth $3,724,359. Company insiders own 18.64% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Porch Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in Porch Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Porch Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Porch Group by 235.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,408 shares during the period.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

