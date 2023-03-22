Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $2.10 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.41. The consensus estimate for Williams-Sonoma’s current full-year earnings is $13.33 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.42 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.51 EPS and Q4 2025 earnings at $5.74 EPS.
A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on WSM. StockNews.com started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley downgraded Williams-Sonoma from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Williams-Sonoma in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wedbush raised their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.47.
Williams-Sonoma Stock Performance
Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.41 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 80.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.42 earnings per share. Williams-Sonoma’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year.
Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.06%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Williams-Sonoma
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WSM. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 863.6% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 212 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the second quarter valued at $28,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 210.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Williams-Sonoma in the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.
About Williams-Sonoma
Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.
Featured Stories
