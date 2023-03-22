Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for The Cooper Companies, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:COO)

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Cooper Companies in a report issued on Thursday, March 16th. Zacks Research analyst I. Bandyopadhyay now expects that the medical device company will post earnings of $2.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.01. The consensus estimate for Cooper Companies’ current full-year earnings is $12.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cooper Companies’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $3.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $12.61 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.32 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.54 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $13.84 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $3.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $14.84 EPS.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $382.60.

Shares of COO opened at $350.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $342.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.47, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Cooper Companies has a 1-year low of $244.21 and a 1-year high of $429.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth $221,000. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 220,716 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,984,000 after acquiring an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Natixis now owns 6,669 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,449 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 367,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $121,524,000 after purchasing an additional 22,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wallace Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $220,000. 96.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total transaction of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robert S. Weiss sold 37,510 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.72, for a total value of $12,667,877.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,640,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,726 shares of company stock valued at $13,426,262 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

