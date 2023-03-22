QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC

Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,312 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Harrison & Co Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of QCOM. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 26.7% in the second quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 337 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% in the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 11,582 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.9% in the second quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 2,085 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.9% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In other QUALCOMM news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total transaction of $3,632,266.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey William Henderson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.05, for a total transaction of $310,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $571,250.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 27,626 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.48, for a total value of $3,632,266.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,107,792.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

QCOM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $120.00 price target on QUALCOMM in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.48.

QCOM stock traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, reaching $124.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,821,609. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.93 and a 52 week high of $161.30. The company has a market capitalization of $138.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $125.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.02. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 69.93% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $9.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 28.90%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

