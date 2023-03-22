Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL) Insider JoAnne Stephenson Buys 20,000 Shares

Qualitas Limited (ASX:QAL – Get Rating) insider JoAnne Stephenson bought 20,000 shares of Qualitas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$2.52 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of A$50,400.00 ($33,825.50).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.55, a current ratio of 23.94 and a quick ratio of 10.67.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 0.73%. Qualitas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

Qualitas is a real estate investment firm which focuses on direct investment in all real estate classes and geographies, acquisitions and restructuring of distressed debt, third party capital raisings and consulting services. It seeks to provide bridge loans in the major markets of the Australian east coast, and particularly the medium and high density residential development sector.

