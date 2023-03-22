Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Sells $213,790.85 in Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.65, for a total value of $213,790.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,626,732. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Qualys Stock Performance

QLYS stock traded down $3.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.18. 169,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 354,658. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.59. Qualys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.10 and a 52 week high of $162.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QLYS. Wolfe Research downgraded Qualys from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.20.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

About Qualys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Qualys by 778.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 281 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

