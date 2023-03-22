Quantum Price Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Quantum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Quantum has a total market cap of $11,228.92 and $181,820.05 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008774 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025810 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00030389 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001818 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00019060 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0419 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00003546 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $54.73 or 0.00199351 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,456.40 or 1.00002757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Quantum Profile

Quantum is a token. It launched on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001002 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $181,795.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

