Quantum Price Down 0.2% Over Last 7 Days (QUA)

Quantum (QUA) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. Over the last seven days, Quantum has traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $5,612.90 and approximately $181,679.84 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quantum token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00008529 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.09 or 0.00025113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00030924 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018897 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001664 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003476 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.64 or 0.00200661 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28,219.68 or 0.99979356 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000123 BTC.

About Quantum

Quantum (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its launch date was December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

Quantum Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.00001002 USD and is down -50.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $186,644.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

