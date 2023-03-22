QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) versus FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Financial Comparison

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK – Get Rating) and FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

22.3% of QuickLogic shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.2% of FormFactor shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of QuickLogic shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of FormFactor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

QuickLogic has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FormFactor has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuickLogic 0 0 0 0 N/A FormFactor 0 3 5 0 2.63

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for QuickLogic and FormFactor, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

QuickLogic currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.67%. FormFactor has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential upside of 12.81%. Given QuickLogic’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe QuickLogic is more favorable than FormFactor.

Profitability

This table compares QuickLogic and FormFactor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuickLogic -26.37% -39.75% -13.99% FormFactor 6.78% 8.85% 7.06%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares QuickLogic and FormFactor’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuickLogic $16.18 million 4.09 -$4.27 million ($0.34) -15.41 FormFactor $747.94 million 3.04 $50.74 million $0.64 45.99

FormFactor has higher revenue and earnings than QuickLogic. QuickLogic is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FormFactor, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

FormFactor beats QuickLogic on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuickLogic

QuickLogic Corp. operates as a semiconductor company, which designs, markets, and supports primarily Customer Specific Standard Products and secondarily, Field Programmable Gate Arrays, sensor software algorithms, software drivers, associated design software and programming hardware. It develops and markets low power customizable semiconductor and software algorithm solutions that enable customers to differentiate their products by adding new features, extending battery life, becoming more contextually aware and improving the visual experience with their mobile, consumer and enterprise products. The company was founded by John M. Birkner, Andrew K. Chan, and Hua-Thye Chua in 1988 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. engages in the provision of test and measurement solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Probe Cards and Systems. The Probe Cards segment consists of technologies and product architectures, including micro-electromechanical systems technologies. The Systems segment consists of analytical probe solutions for on-wafer probing, board tests, and package tests. The company was founded by Igor Khandros on April 15, 1993 and is headquartered in Livermore, CA.

