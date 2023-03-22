QUINT Price Down 8.8% Over Last Week (QUINT)

QUINT (QUINT) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One QUINT token can now be bought for $1.31 or 0.00004787 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QUINT has traded down 8.8% against the U.S. dollar. QUINT has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion and approximately $1.68 million worth of QUINT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001423 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.58 or 0.00355396 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7,089.78 or 0.25822673 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00010085 BTC.

About QUINT

QUINT’s genesis date was April 20th, 2022. QUINT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens. QUINT’s official website is quint.io. QUINT’s official Twitter account is @projectquint and its Facebook page is accessible here.

QUINT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quint Ecosystem’s flagship token, QUINT, has real-world incentives and physical asset creation; it brings real-world luxury to users through the power of metaverse.”

