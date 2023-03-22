QUIZ (LON:QUIZ) Shares Down 0.2%

QUIZ plc (LON:QUIZ – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 13.76 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 14.33 ($0.18). Approximately 209,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average daily volume of 210,743 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.35 ($0.18).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 15.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 14.12. The firm has a market cap of £17.36 million, a PE ratio of 358.13 and a beta of 1.80.

QUIZ plc, through its subsidiaries, designs and retails clothes, footwear, and accessories under the QUIZ brand name. The company offers occasion wear and dressy casual wear primarily for 16 to 35 years old females. As of March 31, 2022, it operated through 62 standalone stores, 69 concessions in the United Kingdom, and 3 online partners; 5 standalone stores and 18 concessions in the Republic of Ireland; 82 points of sale through franchise stores and wholesale partners in 19 countries; and a wholesale to department store in the United States, as well as ecommerce websites.

