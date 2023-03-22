Rarible (RARI) Price Tops $1.72

Rarible (RARI) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 22nd. Rarible has a market cap of $24.83 million and approximately $289,987.85 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rarible has traded down 3.8% against the US dollar. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $1.72 or 0.00006086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Rarible alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001380 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000243 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000301 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $101.43 or 0.00359923 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7,372.39 or 0.26160439 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 57.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00010217 BTC.

Rarible Profile

Rarible’s genesis date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Rarible

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rarible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.