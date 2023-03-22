Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.00

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $27.60. Reaves Utility Income Fund shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 154,713 shares.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Stock Performance
Reaves Utility Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a yield of 7.94%.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other news, insider Joseph Burns Rhame III bought 1,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.59 per share, with a total value of $48,172.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,907 shares in the company, valued at $204,378.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Reaves Utility Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by W. H. Reaves & Company, Inc The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating in the Utilities sector. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks and debt instruments of companies operating across all market capitalizations.
