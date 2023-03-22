Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (PSM)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR: PSM):

3/9/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €10.00 ($10.75) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/2/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €14.00 ($15.05) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/1/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €10.00 ($10.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/1/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €9.00 ($9.68) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

1/31/2023 – ProSiebenSat.1 Media was given a new €10.00 ($10.75) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Price Performance

Shares of PSM stock opened at €9.05 ($9.73) on Wednesday. ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE has a 12-month low of €6.44 ($6.92) and a 12-month high of €12.22 ($13.14). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.39 and a 200-day moving average of €8.33.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ProSiebenSat1 Media SE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProSiebenSat1 Media SE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.