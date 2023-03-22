Rede Wealth LLC Cuts Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Rede Wealth LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 10,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 220.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.29. The company had a trading volume of 33,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,183. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 20.24 and a beta of 1.01. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a one year low of $64.72 and a one year high of $88.81. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.34.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

