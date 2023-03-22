Rede Wealth LLC Sells 6,571 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Rede Wealth LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,571 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Rede Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Rede Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of AGG traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $98.88. 1,874,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,720,721. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $93.20 and a fifty-two week high of $107.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average of $97.76.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

