Reef (REEF) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $15.83 Million

Reef (REEF) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 22nd. One Reef coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Reef has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. Reef has a market capitalization of $57.67 million and $15.83 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001444 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000244 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000302 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $97.05 or 0.00361673 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7,054.01 or 0.26287684 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Belrium (BEL) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00009707 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef (CRYPTO:REEF) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 22,358,173,619 coins and its circulating supply is 22,358,159,220 coins. The official website for Reef is reef.io. The official message board for Reef is medium.com/@reefdefi. Reef’s official Twitter account is @reef_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Reef is https://reddit.com/r/reefdefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Reef Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef (REEF) is a blockchain-based platform that simplifies DeFi by providing users with a cross-chain liquidity aggregator and yield engine. Created by Denko Mancheski and his team of developers, Reef offers users access to liquidity from various sources across multiple blockchains. It provides easy access to DeFi protocols, including lending, borrowing, staking, and trading, all in one place. Users can pay for transaction fees with REEF, which also allows them to earn rewards through yield farming and liquidity provision. As a governance token, REEF gives holders the power to vote on upgrades and changes to the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Reef using one of the exchanges listed above.

