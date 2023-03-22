Refined Wealth Management Acquires 1,659 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Refined Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 33,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,659 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 5.0% of Refined Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Refined Wealth Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $5,721,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 83.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,095,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $478,711,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,492 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,772,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $467,092,000 after buying an additional 105,155 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 256.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,142,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,432,000 after acquiring an additional 821,773 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 134.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 934,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,842,000 after acquiring an additional 536,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 44.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 706,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $109,344,000 after purchasing an additional 218,080 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPDR Gold Shares stock traded up $0.78 on Wednesday, hitting $181.15. The stock had a trading volume of 2,903,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,156,941. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $150.57 and a 52-week high of $186.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.96.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

