Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Up 5.7%

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) were up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.06 and last traded at $128.89. Approximately 245,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 450,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGAGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

(Get Rating)

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Reinsurance Group of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reinsurance Group of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.