Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) were up 5.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as $129.06 and last traded at $128.89. Approximately 245,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average daily volume of 450,821 shares. The stock had previously closed at $121.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RGA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $133.00 to $158.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.56.

Reinsurance Group of America Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.44.

Reinsurance Group of America Announces Dividend

Reinsurance Group of America ( NYSE:RGA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by ($0.52). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.56) EPS. Reinsurance Group of America’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 15.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reinsurance Group of America

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 129,207.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,117,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,721,766,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,062 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,115,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $895,227,000 after buying an additional 88,957 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 4.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,411,086 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $263,917,000 after buying an additional 108,922 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,670,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,109,000 after buying an additional 116,382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 9.9% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,543,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $181,042,000 after buying an additional 139,111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.46% of the company’s stock.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America, Canada, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Asia Pacific, and Corporate and Other.

See Also

