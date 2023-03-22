renBTC Price Reaches $29,482.01 on Top Exchanges (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 22nd. renBTC has a total market cap of $105.54 million and approximately $636,144.53 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $29,482.01 or 1.08845998 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, renBTC has traded 16.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

renBTC Profile

renBTC’s launch date was May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for renBTC is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.

RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.

renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.”

renBTC Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

