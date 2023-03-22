ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.70. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 252,984 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.
ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 3.8 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About ReNew Energy Global
ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ReNew Energy Global (RNW)
- AI Is Giving 3 Marketing & Ad Firms Revenue & Earnings Boost
- Are These 3 Small Momentum Stocks Setting Up Big Gains?
- 3 Dividend Contenders to Buy Now for Long-Term Gains Later
- Albertsons Companies And Kroger: Opportunity Amid Uncertainty
- Seesaw Effect: As Banks Drop, These 3 Stocks Are Going Up
Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.