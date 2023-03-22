ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW) Shares Gap Down to $4.81

ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $4.81, but opened at $4.70. ReNew Energy Global shares last traded at $4.45, with a volume of 252,984 shares changing hands.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of ReNew Energy Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st.

ReNew Energy Global Trading Up 3.8 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter worth $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 2,782.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 133,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 129,147 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the first quarter valued at $115,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 276.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through Wind Power and Solar Power segments. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

