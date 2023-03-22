Request Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.99 Million (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 22nd. Over the last seven days, Request has traded up 7.7% against the US dollar. One Request token can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. Request has a total market cap of $100.19 million and $1.99 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00008546 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00024901 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.56 or 0.00030127 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001752 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00018530 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003374 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.08 or 0.00197444 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28,399.46 or 0.99986823 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.10258122 USD and is up 0.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 97 active market(s) with $2,505,748.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.