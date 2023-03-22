Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Luna Innovations Incorporated’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LUNA)

Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Luna Innovations in a report issued on Wednesday, March 15th. B. Riley analyst D. Kang now forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01. The consensus estimate for Luna Innovations’ current full-year earnings is $0.20 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Luna Innovations’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LUNA. TheStreet upgraded Luna Innovations from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities lowered Luna Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th.

Shares of LUNA stock opened at $6.33 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.83 and a beta of 1.31. Luna Innovations has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $10.97.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City Holding Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.04% of the company’s stock.

Luna Innovations, Inc engages as an advanced optical technology company. The firm provides high performance fiber optic test, measurement and control products for the telecommunications and photonics industries, and distributed fiber optic sensing solutions that measure and monitor materials and structures for applications in aerospace, automotive, energy, oil and gas, security and infrastructure.

